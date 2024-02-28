StockNews.com Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to “Hold”

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Calix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix Trading Up 0.6 %

CALX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 442,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,991. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.