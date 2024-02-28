StockNews.com Upgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Buy

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

VLRS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 721,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.60 million, a PE ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 2.62. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

