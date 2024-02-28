Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.51 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Down 2.0 %

SRI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 84,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,557. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.24 million, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

