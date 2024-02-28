Substratum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 69.5% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $9.72 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00015976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.03 or 1.00055540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00179858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008173 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024038 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

