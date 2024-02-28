Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 5,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 893,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $15,685,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 527,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after buying an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,174,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $15,287,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.