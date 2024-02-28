Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 253.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

