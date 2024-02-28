Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.68 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $157.41 million and $24.68 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,438.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00486762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00133177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 780,282,326 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.