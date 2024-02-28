Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.55

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.55 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 147.05 ($1.87). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.85), with a volume of 7,929,424 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.0 %

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 878.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.