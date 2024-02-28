Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.07

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.07 and traded as low as C$51.95. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$52.42, with a volume of 2,221 shares.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teck Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.60, for a total value of C$556,000.00. Insiders own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.