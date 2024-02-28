Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.26

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 11,861,266 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 540,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $6,930,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

