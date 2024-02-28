TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. 22,956,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 21,081,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 2,029,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 47.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 712,633 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

