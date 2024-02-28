TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $81.27 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $318.84 million and approximately $81.27 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00018276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,980,866,655 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,157,069 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

