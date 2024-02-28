Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $117,560.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 214,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 64,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

