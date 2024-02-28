Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Acquires Shares of 890 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 95,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.46. 3,026,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,291. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

