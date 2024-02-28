Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Has $220,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $137.43. 30,590,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,709,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

