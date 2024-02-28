Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Sells 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $379.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

