The Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $275.96

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.96 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.27). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.35), with a volume of 44,924 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,488.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,555.56%.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

