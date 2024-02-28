The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
