The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

