Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0741 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $479.02 million and $474.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00067824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00018650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,464,108,644 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

