Thomas W. Powell Sells 10,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

POWL traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.64. 234,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Powell Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

