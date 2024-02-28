Threshold (T) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $312.80 million and $59.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014796 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,370.80 or 0.99886893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00181010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008219 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03127344 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $44,180,645.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.