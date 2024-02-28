Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.08.
Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.
