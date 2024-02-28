Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.75 and traded as high as C$9.78. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 28,487 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$387.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

