TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 583,909 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

