Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.93. 37,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,683. Trex has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

