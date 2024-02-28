Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,486,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

