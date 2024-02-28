Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 838,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $179.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

