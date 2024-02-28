TrustCo Bank Corp NY Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.86.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Eric W. Schreck acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,615.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $66,323. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,726,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

