Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TPC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 182,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $480.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

About Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.