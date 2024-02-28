Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $5.74 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $98.04 million and $5.74 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,309.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.67 or 0.00474520 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00132423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001418 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,188,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25691878 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,252,279.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

