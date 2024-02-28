Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,915.25

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,915.25 ($49.66) and traded as high as GBX 4,008 ($50.84). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,996 ($50.68), with a volume of 1,982,050 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.91) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($54.54) to GBX 4,600 ($58.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.13) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,771.69, a P/E/G ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 36.47 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,757.99%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

