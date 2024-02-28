Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 47.2% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.50 billion and approximately $470.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00017703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00123957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006996 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.00413704 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 946 active market(s) with $370,791,129.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

