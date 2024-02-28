United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High at $674.66

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $674.66 and last traded at $670.79, with a volume of 482988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $658.23.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $605.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

