Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.33. 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $176.43.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

