Untitled Investments LP Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Untitled Investments LP grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 4.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,465 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 132,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SEA by 782.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,470 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SEA by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of SEA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,181,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,500. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SEA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

