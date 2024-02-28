Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.75

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Urbana Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Urbana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Urbana’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urbana Company Profile

In related news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Insiders own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Stories

