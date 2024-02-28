Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.75

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.
Urbana Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Urbana Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Urbana’s payout ratio is 6.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.