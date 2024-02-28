VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.15

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.15 and traded as high as $23.62. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 32,221 shares.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.