Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,912 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,363. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

