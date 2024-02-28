Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in February

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VARRY remained flat at $5.88 on Wednesday. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea.

