Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,353.72 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $27,353.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,438.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00486762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00124254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.83 or 0.00219458 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00133177 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,831,060 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

