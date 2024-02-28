VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.52

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.52 and traded as high as $49.13. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 6,327 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
