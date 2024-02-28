VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.52

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.52 and traded as high as $49.13. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 6,327 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

