Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, March 1st (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 1st.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRPX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 108,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,341. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRPX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.