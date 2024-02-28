Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 12-Month High at $286.13

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.13 and last traded at $285.63, with a volume of 4288977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $524.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

