Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for 4.8% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $191,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,979,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $4,967,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 517,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

