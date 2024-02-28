Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

