Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $308.56

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 308.56 ($3.91) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.56). Volex shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.72), with a volume of 863,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.45) target price on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.21. The firm has a market cap of £515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

