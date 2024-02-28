Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $49.52 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $49.52 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00067348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00018643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,554,199 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

