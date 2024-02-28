Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Update

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

WAYN stock remained flat at $24.04 on Wednesday. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

