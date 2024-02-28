Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,057,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 8,482,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 623.3 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF remained flat at $3.33 during trading on Wednesday. 31,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
