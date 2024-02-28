Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,057,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 8,482,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 623.3 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF remained flat at $3.33 during trading on Wednesday. 31,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.