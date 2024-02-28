WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $876,297.55 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00124319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

